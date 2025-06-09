Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on June 9.

Sanjay Seth was briefed by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, on the pivotal role played by ARTRAC in institutionalised training through 34 prestigious training establishments spread across the country, formulation of Doctrines and concepts based on contemporary and future challenges faced by the Indian Army, and development in aspects of Military Leadership.

Also Read | COVID-19 in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting With Officials of Various Departments Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus, Advices Citizens To Remain Cautious (Watch Video).

Sanjay Seth appreciated the Army Training Command's initiatives in empowering strategic leaders, online training efforts, technology absorption, and impetus to functional training.

He lauded ARTRAC's role in transforming the Indian Army into a modern, technology-driven, Atmanirbhar, and battle-ready force by adopting niche technology and initiatives aligned with the Digital India Mission.

Also Read | DTC Revises Electric Bus Special Hire Rates for Film Shoots and Tourism Purposes To Boost Revenue.

During his interaction with personnel at HQ ARTRAC, Sanjay Seth highlighted and appreciated the joint coordination of the Army, Navy, and Air Force during Operation SINDOOR, calling it a successful demonstration of India's firm stand against terrorism and its perpetrators.

He also emphasised the government's ongoing initiatives to increase NCC subscriptions and expand the Sainik School footprint. Sanjay Seth reaffirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen.

Sanjay Seth planted a sapling at the Army Heritage Museum complex as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)