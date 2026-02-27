What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Shimla district police have intensified their crackdown on drug smuggling, dismantling supply networks and arresting seven accused in a major heroin (chitta) trafficking case registered earlier this month in Rohru, officials said on Friday.

Addressing reporters in Shimla, Additional SP Abhishek said police are carrying out a comprehensive investigation targeting forward and backward linkages of drug trafficking networks operating in the district.

"Shimla Police is conducting a comprehensive investigation against drug smugglers in which the networks of drug smugglers are being dismantled," Abhishek said.

The officer said on February 2, 2026, an FIR was registered at Rohru after police arrested Punjab residents Jashandeep Singh and Dharampreet Singh near Mehandli Bridge with 83 grams of heroin and ₹45,000 in cash. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of four more persons from the supply chain: Ashish Chauhan (24) of Khashdhar (Chirgaon), Naveen Shitta (31) of Goksawari (Chirgaon), Diwan Chand (39) of Sundha (Chirgaon), and Vijender Singh alias Chhotu (35) of Sundha Bhonda, identified as a major distributor.

"Jashandeep Singh and Dharampreet Singh were the major distributors of the drug. Later, four more people were arrested in the supply chain," the officer said

Police said financial scrutiny of Jashandeep Singh's bank accounts revealed transactions worth about ₹18 lakh over four months, prompting investigators to identify key local associates. Technical analysis further showed that the accused was in touch with the main supplier via WhatsApp using a virtual number.

"Bank transactions and information obtained from WhatsApp were thoroughly investigated to trace the backward linkage," ASP Abhishek said.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of the alleged kingpin, Hardeep Singh of Firozpur, Punjab, who was apprehended with assistance from the Firozpur Police. He is accused of running the supply network through a virtual number and coordinating drug deliveries.

"The main administrator of the network from Firozpur was arrested as he was running the backward linkage via a virtual number and giving instructions through the network," he said.

Police said financial analysis of Hardeep Singh's accounts revealed transactions worth about ₹28 lakh over seven months, with multiple individuals suspected to have transferred money for drug procurement. Investigations are ongoing to identify all associated persons.

"In this case, seven accused have been arrested so far, and the investigation is still in progress," the officer said.

Providing a broader overview, Abhishek said Shimla Police have registered 56 NDPS cases this year and arrested 111 accused, recovering around 475 grams of heroin so far.

Separately, district police said preventive action under the PIT NDPS Act was taken on February 27 against habitual offender Papil Bhushan (35) of Kotkhai, who was detained for three months and lodged in Model Central Jail Kanda. Police said Bhushan had been previously booked in two NDPS cases in 2023 and 2025 involving the recovery of heroin.

Officials added that over the past 31 days, Shimla Police have detained 22 habitual drug traffickers under preventive detention orders, reiterating that the anti-drug campaign in the district will continue with sustained and strict enforcement. (ANI)

