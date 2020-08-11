Mumbai (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena has alleged that the Karnataka government removed a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Belgaum's Mangutti village and hit out at the BJP for being silent over the issue.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamna, Shiv Sena said that the bust can't be removed without the orders of administration.

"Karnataka government removed a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Belgaum's Manguti village... Whatever happened in Mangutti village is being condemned everywhere," read the editorial (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Devendra ji says there is Congress MLA from the place where the bust was removed. Irrespective of MLAs, there is Yediyurappa government in the state, and Shivaji's bust cannot be removed without the orders of administration," it said.

Targeting its former ally BJP over "fake Shivbhakti", the editorial said that BJP would have created ruckus over the issue had there been any other party government but now they are silent.

"The incident of bust removal is worrisome. The silence of Shivbhakts from BJP in Maharashtra is also worrisome. Had there been Congress government or any other party government, BJP would have created a ruckus. Now they are silent," it said.

On August 8, the Belgavi district authorities brought down a bust of Shivaji in Managutti village as it did not have the necessary permission.

According to Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police of Belgavi, a meeting was held with village leaders and it was decided that the statue would be re-erected after the proper legal procedure was followed.

The incident triggered a protest by Shiv Sena and its workers staged a protest at Lalbagh in Mumbai against the Karnataka government.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde have condemned the removal of the bust and requested its immediate reinstallation. (ANI)

