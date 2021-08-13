New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Calling the Centre responsible for the jostling that took place between Opposition MPs and marshals in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Opposition leaders protested but did not 'misbehave'.

Speaking to the media about the internal security report of Rajya Sabha on the unprecedented pandemonium and unruly scenes in the House when the bill on insurance business was taken up, the Shiv Sena leader on Friday said the Opposition protested because the government backtracked on its word.

"The government is responsible for the misbehaviour in the Rajya Sabha. I met Rajya Sabha Chairman yesterday with all the other opposition leaders to brief him about the incident. If there was an agreement between the government and the Opposition, especially on the Insurance Bill, then why didn't they keep their word? They introduced the bill at 8 pm at night. What is that? We requested them to introduce the bill the next day and have a discussion on it. There was no misbehaviour, it was a protest," said Raut.

When asked about allegations against Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai of breaking the security cordon, Raut said, "The Insurance Bill will affect the future of lakhs of people. They are going to privatisation of insurance companies, what will happen to the workers? Anil Desai is the leader of insurance workers, he had to make his point."

Desai also refuted the allegations of manhandling.

"Shiv Sena wanted to keep their stand on General Insurance Bussines bill so we protested but the allegations of manhandling are totally false. Why would I do that as the numbers of the marshals were more and they had blocked the protesting MPs so we couldn't move," Desai said.

"Marshals even blocked female MPs too, one can see the CCTV footage. I will reply to them when asked for a reply," he said adding that such an incident has never happened "in the history of democracy".

Two security officials have submitted written complaints about the behaviour of opposition members during their protest in the well of House.

The report, accessed by ANI, mentioned that MPs Elamaram Kareem and Anil Desai "tried to break the security cordon (human chain) made by the Marshals".

In the CCTV footage of the ruckus that emerged on Thursday, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

