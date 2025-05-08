Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday hailed Operation Sindoor as a "victory for India", praising the precision strikes carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force from Indian soil in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, she said "There are many takeaways from Operation Sindoor, first of all, the precision strikes carried out by our Army, Navy and Air Force, I believe this is commendable... These strikes were carried out from Indian soil... I believe this is a victory for India, congratulations to the Prime Minister. We are very proud of our Army, Navy and Air Force."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora also lauded the Indian Army and said that they had given a befitting reply to Pakistan.

The Shiv Sena MP said that the operation carried out by our armed forces has made every India proud and confident that the country is safe under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Milind Deora said, "After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the people of the country were confident and had had faith that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our armed forced has given a beffiting reply to the terrorists in Pakistan. Whether we speak about Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad or their frontal organisation TRF, Pakistan is the one who is supporting it. The centre has given a given a strong, befitting reply to the attack."

"On behalf of all the widows, mothers, and daughters who lost their husbands, sons, and fathers in Pahalgam, the Indian Army called this 'Operation Sindoor.' This operation has made every Indian, especially women, proud of India and confident that under PM Modi ji the country will remain safe," he added.

India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

