Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Shiv Sena's deputy leader and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena president Suryakant Mahadik died here following a brief illness on Monday, party sources said.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over Mahadik's death.

"The news of death of Shiv Sena's deputy leader and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena president Suryakant Mahadik ji is saddening. He fought for the rights of countless workers through the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena.

"Praying that the Mahadik family will get strength to recover from the loss. Heartfelt tributes," Thackeray's office tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)