What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their wedding and sought his blessings.

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, kept the meeting under wraps until celebrity designer Anamika Khanna shared glimpses from the special interaction. They greeted the Prime Minister.

Also Read | 'Wheel of Fortune India': Akshay Kumar Calls Mobile Addiction a 'Trap' for Kids; Shares Shocking Diabetes Story.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVQ7PKUCE3Q/

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anamika Khanna offered a look at the couple's warm exchange with PM Modi. For the meeting, Vijay and Rashmika were dressed in traditional Indian ensembles from Khanna's collection.

Also Read | Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Everything To Know About the Actress in Prabhas and Vivek Oberoi's 'Spirit' Poster.

"@rashmika_mandanna and @thedeverakonda wearing Anamika Khanna menswear and womenswear to greet the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi before their wedding celebrations," the designer wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVQ7YA9iLZl/

While Rashmika looked beautiful in a yellow suit, Vijay Deverakonda was dressed in a complete white outfit.

Notably, Anamika Khanna also designed the couple's wedding ensembles. In previous posts, she shared details about their outfits.

For the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna chose a gorgeous rust saree framed with a striking red border from the shelves of celebrity designer Anamika Khanna.

Her ensemble featured temple-house motifs, intricately embroidered across the drape, along with detailed hand embroidery in antique gold.

For Vijay, Khanna drew inspiration from the Vanasingaram weave, with an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, along with heartfelt notes for each other.

Ever since, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others showered love on the couple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)