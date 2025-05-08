Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Thursday put up posters in Mumbai lauding the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Armed Forces against Pakistan.

The posters were put up near Dadar Station in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, in a joint operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine locations deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened on April 22.

In the aftermath of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, several major cities across northern India have been placed on high alert.

As part of heightened security measures, Amritsar Airport has been shut down until further notice, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the Union Government has called an all-party meeting following the Operation Sindoor at 11 am in the Parliament Library building on Thursday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a post on his official 'X' handle to inform about the development. Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting.

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor. The information was shared in a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented videos of precision strikes on terror camps, including from the Muridke. (ANI)

