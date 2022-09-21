Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): Shivamogga Police arrested two people with ISIS links and are searching for the third suspect.

"The police have identified three people with ISIS links. Out of them, two people have been arrested and a search is on for the third suspect," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the mediapersons.

According to several reports, the Shivamogga Rural police has registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having a link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

They were allegedly found burning the Indian national Flag. Reports have also suggested that the two nabbed, Munir and Syed, have been produced before the court. They were remanded in police custody till 29 September.

According to the police FIR, the gang members were planning to advance the cause of IS that was detrimental to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "the trio had links with IS." "Intense probe is going on about their activities. They are from Shivamogga and Tirthahalli with links to Mangaluru," he told reporters here on Tuesday. (ANI)

