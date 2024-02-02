Guna, February 2: 'Shivling' of a Shiva temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district was vandalised following which an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered into the matter, a police official said on Friday. The incident occurred in Bamori village under the jurisdiction of Bamori police station in the district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Vandalises 'Shivling', Tears Poster of Lord Shiva in Indore; Arrested.

According to the information, when the locals passing nearby the temple saw the damaged shivling on Thursday morning, they created ruckus in the area and also kept the market shut down. Later on they reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Gwalior range) Krishnaveni Desavatu told ANI, "Shivling of a Shiva temple was vandalised in the district after which an FIR has been registered into the matter. We are keeping a close watch and investigating the matter." Madhya Pradesh: Fake Facebook Page Created in Name of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; Case Registered.

Currently, there is complete peace in the area and the situation is normal now. The markets were also opened in the area. The accused will be arrested soon, She said. The officer further added, "We have talked to the sarpanch of the village and the situation is normal. Everyone is cooperating with the police and the police were investigating the matter."

