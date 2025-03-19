Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the tragic boat capsizing incident that took place at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri district.

Taking to social media X, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "The unfortunate incident of a boat full of devotees capsizing at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri is extremely sad. I have spoken to the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police regarding the accident and got information about the current situation."

Also Read | Ghaziabad: 2 Arrested for Attempting To Incite Communal Tension by Placing Buffalo Meat in Cowshed; 3 Absconding.

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/1902022344773943650

A boat carrying devotees to Siddh Baba temple capsized at the dam, leaving seven people, including three women, missing. Eight others managed to escape safely.

Also Read | Bengaluru Job Crisis: Bangalore To Witness Massive Layoffs in IT Industry Due to AI and Automation in Coming Months, Job Cuts To Cripple Housing Market, Says Report.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore confirmed that a search and rescue operation is underway.

Scindia went on to mention that he had spoken with the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police to gather information on the ongoing situation.

He further added, "Also, the NDRF and SDRF teams are continuously working for the immediate rescue of the people missing due to drowning in the river. I pray to God that all the missing devotees are safe and their families get strength in this difficult time."

Authorities continue their efforts to locate the missing individuals. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)