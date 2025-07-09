New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday called a meeting in Coimbatore on July 11, 2025, at 10 am to address the declining productivity of cotton in India, which has been affected by the TSV virus impacting BT cotton, bringing together experts from various fields.

Speaking on the issue through a self-shot video on the social media platform X, Chouhan said, "The productivity of cotton in our country is currently quite low. In recent times, productivity has declined further due to the TSV virus affecting BT cotton. Cotton production is declining rapidly, putting our farmers in distress."

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

"It is our resolve to increase cotton production while reducing input costs. We aim to develop climate-resilient, high-quality seeds that can withstand viral attacks. To address this, we have convened a meeting on the 11th of July, 2025, at 10 am in Coimbatore," he added.

The meeting will bring together representatives from cotton farming, science, agriculture ministries, industry officials, and experts to address key issues in the sector.

Also Read | Amit Shah Shares 'Retirement Plan', Pledges To Take Up Vedas, Upanishads and Natural Farming in Later Years (Watch Video).

He said, "This meeting will include representatives of cotton-growing farmers, farmer organisations, renowned scientists from ICAR (including the Director General of ICAR), agriculture ministers from cotton-producing states, state government officials, representatives from the cotton industry, and agricultural university experts."

Chouhan has invited suggestions from all stakeholders on how to improve cotton productivity and address the challenges faced by farmers. A toll-free number, 18001801551, has been set up for this purpose, ensuring that all voices are heard and considered in the development of a comprehensive roadmap to boost cotton production.

"If you have any suggestions on this matter, please call and share them on our toll-free number 18001801551. I will consider your suggestions with utmost seriousness, and together, we will prepare a comprehensive roadmap to enhance cotton production in our country," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)