Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday performed 'Govardhan Puja' at his residence in Bhopal, and appealed people to protect the environment.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "This is a grand occasion. Govardhan Puja means puja of nature. This day reminds us to take care of our environment. We must remember that this earth is not just for us, it is for trees and other living beings as well. If we keep cutting down trees and continue polluting, the future generations will not have anything left."

"Brothers and sisters, let us take an oath to take care of our environment. We must plant more trees and keep our rivers clean," he added.

Chauhan and his wife were seen patting young calves on the occasion.

Govardhan Puja is a Hindu festival celebrated the day after Diwali. According to Hindu texts, the day is observed to mark the day Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. (ANI)

