Gorakhpur, November 15: In a unique initiative, the flowers of reverence, offered at the famous Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, will now be a source of employment to women. It has been made possible by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpethadheeshwar of the temple.

The introduction of new technology will help homemakers and unemployed women to make Incense sticks from the flowers. It will take the shape of a cottage industry and provide employment to women.

Backed by the technical support from the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, the incense sticks are being manufactured by the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Krishi Vigyan Kendra (MGKVK) and has been branded as `Shree Gorakhnath Ashirwad’. CM Yogi inaugurated the brand at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday. The production and distribution will remain in the hands of the Gorakhnath Temple Trust. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Saved Silk Trade From A Wreck During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of converting waste into wealth was realised by this effort to make incense sticks from the flowers offered at the temple. “Besides giving respect to faith, this is also a big step towards women empowerment. It is also a belief in our tradition that nothing is a waste on this earth and this is a testimony of this fact”, he said while noting that the women have already started earning Rs 4000-5000 per month.

It is to be mentioned that until now, these flowers were either thrown away or disposed of in the rivers accumulating garbage. This was not only hurting the faith of devotees but was also polluting the rivers. With the initiative of MGKVK and technical support from CIMAP, these flowers have now become a source of income for women and the experiment to make perfume from these flowers has also been successful. In the coming days, the flowers disposed of after various `Manglik’ programs and prayers in houses will also be used for making incense sticks. In addition, `Belpatras’ and basil leaves will also be used for making incense sticks in future. One District One Product: ODOP Products Worth Rs 24 Crore Sold on E-Commerce Platform.

The Process of Making Incense Sticks:

After storing the flowers offered in the temple, they are put into a machine and made into a dry powder. After being kneaded like flour and mixed with wood power, the paste is plated on a wooden stick. Finally, the coated stick is soaked into fragrance liquid and dried before being packed for selling. A trained woman, engaged in the work, can easily earn four to five thousand rupees per month by giving a few hours after completing her domestic work.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP, Lucknow said that it is for the first time that the work has been taken up at a temple in UP. “Incense sticks are already being made from flowers at the Sai Temple in Shirdi and Vaishno Devi Temple. Soon, we will be also making incense sticks with flowers at the Chandrika Devi Temple in Lucknow,” he said.