Lucknow, November 15: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji will lay the foundation stone of Rs 11 crore UP Tourist Guest House at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday. The UP CM will also pay obeisance at revered Hnu shrines Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham during his two-day visit to the hill state.

He reached Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon after celebrating Diwali in Gorakhpur. The proposed 40- room Tourist Guest House will be a green building constructed on Garhwal style of architecture and to be completed in two-year time in Joshimath tehsil in Chamoli district.

The Tourist Rest House, a UP Tourist Department project, is proposed to be constructed in one acre land and will have a restaurant, conference hall, dormitory, parking. It will cater to the domestic and foreign tourists and devotees coming to have 'darshan' at Badrinath Dham.

CM Yogi, accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, is scheduled to make a night stay at Kedarnath to attend the 'Kapat" closing ceremony at the Temple in the early hours on Monday. He will proceed to Badrinath after the programme.