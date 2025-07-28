New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and discussed various matters related to the comprehensive development of the rural and agricultural sectors, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Chouhan stated that the Ministry of Rural Development had recently released Rs 4,384 crore to Rajasthan under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the current financial year.

This includes Rs 3,286 crore for wages, Rs 944 crore for material components, and Rs 154 crore under administrative expenses. In response, CM Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Union minister on behalf of the state of Rajasthan.

The progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) was also discussed during the meeting. Chouhan noted that the implementation of this important scheme has been commendable in Rajasthan, with several large-scale surveys being conducted already.

He assured that the approval for the construction of additional houses will be granted without delay as soon as the verification of the ongoing surveys is completed. A total of 7.46 lakh houses are to be built in Rajasthan, including those under the PM-JANMAN scheme. The meeting also covered discussions on the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

On agricultural issues, the discussion focused on the implementation progress of schemes such as 'Per Drop More Crop' under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), the construction of pond-like tanks to harvest rainwater, and fencing around fields.

They also discussed notable agricultural advancements in the Bassi region of Jaipur.

CM Sharma expressed interest in establishing agricultural supervisors at the Gram Panchayat level with the help of the central government

Other key topics discussed during the meeting included strengthening interstate trade, notifying Rajasthan's superior peanut varieties, and promoting the state's popular castor oil.

Sharma also informed Chouhan about the good progress of monsoon in Rajasthan this year, adding that favourable rainfall is expected to yield a significantly better harvest in 2025.

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh, Director General of ICAR Dr. M.L. Jat, and senior officials from both central ministries and the Rajasthan government were also present.

