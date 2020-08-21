Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reviewed work related to Madhya Pradesh Metro and said that Bhopal and Indore Metro Project is an ambitious plan of the state government for which a target has been set to complete it within the next 3-4 years.

"In this regard, prompt action should be taken for the formation of Joint Venture Board, to notify Bhopal and Indore as metropolitan area and acquisition of land etc to accelerate the speed. The work of the project should be carried out speedily with quality," Chouhan said.

Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhupendra Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Govil, Principal Secretary Nitesh Vyas and other officers were present at the meeting.

Chouhan has said that the work of Nagpur Metro was carried out speedily.

"Study, work carried out in Nagpur and accelerates the speed of the construction works of Metro in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Bains has informed that as per the tripartite agreement of Madhya Pradesh Government, Government of India and M.P. Metro Rail Company, the M.P. Metro Rail Company will transform into 50:50 Joint Venture Company of the Union and State Government, operated by the Board.

The total cost of the Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail Project is Rs 14,442 crore 20 lakh, that include the cost of Rs 6941 crore 40 lakh of Bhopal Metro and Rs 7500 crore 80 lakh of Indore Metro.

"Rs 138 crore 58 lakh spent till now. Till now, finance of Rs. 248 crore 96 lakh and Rs. 245 crore 23 lakh has been received by the Metro Company for metro works from the State Government and Government of India respectively. Out of this amount, Rs. 138 crore 58 lakh has already been spent on metro works till date," read an official release.

Under the Bhopal Metro, a target has been set to complete the works from AIIMS to Subhash Nagar by August 2023, from Subhash Nagar to Karond square by December 2024 and from Bhadbhada square to Ratnagiri Tiraha by May 2024.

Similarly, under the Indore Metro, the target has been set to complete the work from Gandhi Nagar to Mumtaz Bagh by August 2023, from Mumtaz Bagh to Railway Station by July 2024 and Gandhi Nagar to Railway Station by December 2024.

Principal Secretary Nitesh Vyas has informed that tender has been issued to construct Priority Corridors under the Metro of both Bhopal and Indore cities.

"Five to 6 stations will fall on the priority corridors. A 6.3 km long priority corridor in Bhopal and 5.2 km long priority corridor in Indore have to be constructed, read the release. (ANI)

