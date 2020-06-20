Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to adopt swadeshi products while boycotting Chinese goods to break the neighbouring country economically.

"India's gallant defence forces shall give a fitting response to China. I urge to my brothers and sisters to demolish China economically," said Singh here while speaking to the media.

He said the Army will surely give China a befitting response but it is the duty of every citizen to encourage and adopt swadeshi products as guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan on Thursday had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a house/plot and a government job to one family member of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa, who lost his life in the face-off with China in Galwan valley.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

