Bhopal, June 20: Amid tension between India and China at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged people to boycott "Made in China" products. Calling for a boycott of "Made in China" products, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Indians must retaliate and hit China economically. His statement came days after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during a face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"I appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to boycott products made in China. Our Army will give them a befitting reply but we will also hit them economically," Chouhan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The India-China faceoff at the LAC has been going on since early May and the brutal attack came amid a de-escalation operation and disengagement talks already underway.

Tension reached its peak when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during a face-off with Chinese forces on June 16. Anti-China sentiments have been growing since then. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting that no Indian post or territory has been occupied by anyone.

"At the outset, the Prime Minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured," government sources told news agency IANS. The Prime Minister also said that his government has given the armed forces full freedom to take any necessary action. He has been urging people to promote local products to reduce dependency on foreign imports and make India self-reliant.

