Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Amid the ongoing controversy over the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House land deal, Shivsena leader Ravindra Dhangekar announced an indefinite protest demanding the cancellation of the transaction and an impartial investigation.

Addressing citizens through a post on X, Ravindra Dhangekar said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to cancel the controversial land deal and initiate a strict probe into the matter. He also declared that, beginning October 27, 2025, he, along with residents of Pune and members of the Jain community, will stage an indefinite sit-in protest at the Jain Boarding premises until the transaction is scrapped.

The Dhangekar alleged that over the past 18 days, "several people have presented evidence" indicating that individuals and organisations involved in the deal are directly connected to Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol.

He stated, "Along with the demand for cancellation of the Jain Boarding transaction, there must be stringent action against the group responsible for illegally taking over temple and trust properties. This can only happen through a fair and independent investigation, which is not possible as long as Mohol continues to hold ministerial office."

Claiming that the alleged irregularities were carried out "under the influence of Mohol's ministerial position," he demanded that Mohol immediately resign from his post to enable an unbiased inquiry.

The statement further said, "We are sending copies of this letter not only to the Prime Minister but also to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting them to intervene and exercise their special powers to cancel this deal immediately. The resignation of Mr Mohol must also be sought until the probe is completed."

The Jain Boarding House land deal, located in Pune's Model Colony in Shivajinagar, has triggered reactions from community members, opposition leaders, and activists, who allege that the charitable trust property was sold to a private builder below market value and in violation of its original purpose.

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner recently ordered a status quo on the sale, but protests demanding complete cancellation and accountability from all parties involved continue to intensify across Pune. (ANI)

