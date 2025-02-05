New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Constable and Independent candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Pankaj, on Wednesday said that his symbol for the Delhi assembly elections was a shoe which he says represents a "powerful tool against corruption".

Speaking to ANI, Pankaj said that if he won he would go to Vidhan Sabha and if lost would return back to his duty.

"I am a Constable in Delhi Police, and I am contesting this poll as an independent candidate...My symbol is a shoe, which is a very strong thing for all the corrupt people.., they run away when they see this... This day will be written in golden words in the history of Democracy..." he said speaking to ANI.

"This day will be written in golden words in the history of Democracy...If I will win, I will go to the Vidhan Sabha, if I will lose, I will return to my duty..." he further stated.

The independent candidate, who has served in the Delhi Police for 22 years, said he was deeply familiar with the issues and challenges faced by the people of Delhi and would work for the public and serve their issues.

"I have been living in Delhi for the past 40 years and serving in Delhi Police for the past 22 years...I know about all the problems and challenges which the public of Delhi is facing...I will work for the public and will solve their issues..." he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) falling behind, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday and said that Congress is likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of the margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory.

The exit polls came with their predictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday. (ANI)

