Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) A court in Thane district on Saturday remanded BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for allegedly opening fire on a local Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, to police custody till February 14.

Gaikwad and two others were produced before a court of First Class Judicial Magistrate in Ulhasnagar in the evening.

FCJM AA Nikam remanded the trio to police custody till February 14, a senior police officer told PTI.

The MLA opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit chief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area on Friday night, police said.

Mahesh Gaikwad is battling for life in a hospital.

