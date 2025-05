Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said he showcased his government's "impactful" initiatives at the meeting of NDA CMs in New Delhi.

Majhi, the first BJP chief minister of Odisha, said he also drew inspiration from the success of other NDA governed states.

Describing his experience at the conclave, Majhi said it was a day of high-energy discussions, bold ideas, and actionable insights on governance, development, and nation-building.

"Reaffirmed our unshakable resolve to deliver good governance, ensure national security, and drive inclusive growth for every Indian," he said in a post on X.

"Proudly showcased Odisha's impactful initiatives and drew inspiration from the success stories of other NDA governed states. One mission. One goal. Viksit Bharat," he added.

