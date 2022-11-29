New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces, is likely to be done on December 5.

The Medical Director of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Navneet Goel, told ANI that they have not received any request from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a narco test.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Dalit Activist Shot Dead on History Sheeter's Instruction in Moradabad; Case Registered.

"We have not received any request from FSL for a narco test. However, a medical fitness procedure was conducted. We are hoping it will be done next Monday after the request from FSL," said Goel.

Notably, Delhi's Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital is the only hospital in north India which provides the facility for narco-analysis tests. The testing is only done every Monday with one patient as per the present capacity.

Also Read | UP: Boy Escapes Kidnapping Bid by Biting Kidnapper, Jumping Off Moving Van in Ghaziabad.

Dr Naveen Kumar, the Nodal Officer of the narco test said, "We have an operation theatre for the narco test. Only on Mondays, narco test is done and the rest of the days we conduct regular surgeries. Usually, we have one narco case in a day but sometimes we have two cases in a day."

Talking about the procedure of the narco test, Dr Kumar said the narco-analysis tests are done only after the Forensic Science Laboratory completes its tests and investigations.

"Before the narco test, the FSL team have some process in which they conduct a polygraph test and analyze the person. Then they sent a formal request to us once they are satisfied with their investigation. On the day of the narco, the subject is called in fasting condition and on camera we explain the procedure to the patient. We also take the consent of the subject and he/she can also refuse to undergo the test too. After the concert, we start with the procedure," he added.

He further said that only doctors are present at the time of the narco test and no police personnel are allowed inside the operation theatre.

Earlier on Monday evening, some sword-wielding men attempted to attack the police van carrying Aaftab, outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi.

During the alleged clash, Aaftab was being taken by the police after his polygraph tests were done for the day.

Earlier, the FSL Director Sanjeev Gupta told ANI that the polygraph test of Aaftab may continue on Tuesday as well.

"The Expert team is conducting polygraph tests. Today's session will be completed soon. We may need to continue the test tomorrow as well. Once our tests are completed, the Narco test will be conducted," he said.

The polygraph test held on Sunday could not be completed, despite Aaftab being taken to the FSL office for three days.

The first session of the polygraph test on Aaftab was deferred after his "ill health". The second session of the test, which was to be held on November 23, was also deferred after Poonawala reportedly "fell ill". The second and third sessions were conducted on November 25 and 26 respectively.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)