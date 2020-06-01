India News | Shramik Spl to Take 1,600 Migrants from MP to WB

Indore, Jun 1 (PTI) Nearly 1,600 migrant labourers will return to their native West Bengal on a Shramik Special from Indore at 1pm on Tuesday, an official said.

It will halt at Bairagarh in Bhopal and passengers will be taken to Durgapur and Bardhaman in WB, Western Railway Divisional Railway Manager Vineet Gupta told PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai Crosses 40,000-Mark With 1,413 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll 1,319.

The labourers were mainly employed in the cosmetic industry here and and were rendered jobless due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)