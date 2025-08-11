Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, was declared a completely plastic-free complex on Monday in the presence of Chief Executive Officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Deputy Collector Shambhu Sharan, Special Executive Officer and other officials.

All the flower-garland sellers of Dhundhiraj and Mata Vishalakshi temple area from Gate No. 4 near the Dham were also informed about the "Plastic Free Dham" campaign.

From today, August 11, 2025, entry into the temple premises with any kind of plastic will be completely prohibited. Entry will not be allowed even with plastic baskets, plastic lota, etc. It is worth noting that the Temple Trust has been running a campaign continuously for a month and is making efforts to get rid of plastic.

On August 7, 2025 under the "Plastic Free Dham" initiative, the temple trust, local public representative BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, regional councillor Kanaklata Tiwari and many other council members motivated the shopkeepers of the temple premises to use traditional and eco-friendly materials.

Bamboo baskets and steel pots were distributed on this occasion. It is also worth mentioning that under the "Plastic Free Dham" campaign, a comprehensive public awareness program was launched from July 12, 2025, to protect the environment and maintain cleanliness.

Under this campaign, the "Plastic Free Abhiyan" Yatra organised by the Municipal Corporation, Varanasi, on the occasion of Shravan month was also welcomed by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust at Gate No. 4

On the said date, under the public awareness yatra of Municipal Corporation, Varanasi, a resolution was taken to keep the Kanwar Yatra route clean and plastic-free. The public awareness yatra of July 12 was led by Mayor Ashok Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma. Temple officials also participated in the said yatra fromthe temple gate number. 4 to the Maidagin Area of Varanasi

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust is fully committed to keeping the Dham premises a plastic-free zone and humbly requests all devotees, vendors and Kashi residents to cooperate in achieving the goal of making the Dham clean, safe and plastic-free. (ANI)

