Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 1 (ANI): Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Music Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, manager of singer Zubeen Garg, were sent to 14 days' police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup on Wednesday in connection with the death of the singer.

Earlier in the day, Assam Police arrested Shyamkanu and Sidhartha Sharma in relation to the death of the iconic singer.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on September 21 by a commercial flight.

Meanwhile, Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, on September 27, appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with the probe into the death.

The CID, Assam, has registered a case (no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had asked the accused to surrender before the CID by October 6, warning of strict legal action thereafter.

Multiple FIRs had been lodged against Siddhartha Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Shyamkanu Mahanta and others, naming them as being allegedly responsible for the singer's untimely death.

The Government of Assam had also submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the demise of Zubeen.

The chief minister said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the ongoing investigation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Assam CM stated, "Ministry of Home Affairs has now formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police regarding the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen." (ANI)

