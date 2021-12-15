Srinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Newly created State Intelligence Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday carried out raids at 16 locations in the Valley in connection with alleged land grab by Jamaat-e-Islami in Anantnag district, officials said.

"On the basis of intelligence inputs and refined through a preliminary enquiry by the counter intelligence wing of CID of J&K police, the newly constituted State Intelligence Agency today carried out house searches of several members of the managing body of 'Jamaiat-us-Saulihat' (Islamic seminary) in Marhama (Anantnag district)," they said.

They added search of the main premises of the seminary was also carried out.

The searches were conducted after obtaining warrants from the court of law based on prima facie allegations that Jamaat-e-Islami members had managed to manipulate revenue records to grab community land measuring 35 kanals (4.5 acres), the officials said.

"Under a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the revenue department, some Jamaat-e-Islami members using the direct and indirect influence they have because of their deep connections with the separatist and terrorist outfits especially Hizbul Mujahideen, managed to deviously manipulate and forge revenue records where under a patch of common community (kahchariae) land measuring 35 kanals situated at Marhama was illegally and fraudulently transferred to 'Jamaiat-us-Saulihat' with the dishonest intention of bestowing proprietary rights to the institution," they said.

The officials said it was done in complete violation of the law on the subject which expressly prohibits transfer of ownership of any community land to a private entity.

"The legal action was taken subsequent to registration and investigation of the case," they added.

The officers of State Investigation Agency conducted searches at 16 different locations falling in Anantnag, Pulwama and Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar.

"The houses of the suspects/other locations were searched and incriminating material such as documents, records, electronic gadgets having specific evidentiary value and bearing on the instant case were seized in the presence of Executive Magistrates and other independent witnesses," the officials said.

