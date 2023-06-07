Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Acting tough against terror funding, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached 124 properties across the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

In consonance with the government's policy of zero tolerance towards anti-State activities, the SIA and the executive wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching the 124 properties, including land and buildings, situated at 86 locations across the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

He added that during the course of investigation in terrorism-related cases, these properties were prima facie established to be either proceeds of terror crimes or used in such activities that were aimed at furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.

Invoking sections 8 and 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the SIA and the executive wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, after orders from the competent authorities designated under the Act, have set in motion the legal process for the forfeiture of these tainted properties by courts, the spokesperson said.

Seventy-seven of these properties belong to proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, which have been notified under section 8 of the UAPA in FIR number 17/2019 lodged under sections 10, 11 and 13 of the UAPA at the Batamaloo police station, which is being investigated by the SIA.

Exhibiting a strong resolve against terrorism, the action was taken following due process of law to deracinate the terror support system, in accordance with the requirements of international charters and conventions against terrorism, the spokesperson said.

