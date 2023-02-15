Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Sibin C, a 2005-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab on Wednesday.

He has previously served as Additional CEO, of Punjab during the 2017 assembly election and the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to an official release.

After assuming charge, the officer said it was an honour to be assigned the responsibility to lead the democratic institution in the state.

“The office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab will work determinedly to uphold the democratic spirit and ensure ease of electoral processes for the voters right from voter registration till voting,” he said.

He also said that technology will the major instrument for bringing transparency and ensuring ease of voter services for better election management and operation.

