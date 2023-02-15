Mumbai, February 15: The Mumbai police have arrested a 21-year-old student from Gujarat for allegedly duping a 16-year-old city girl whom he had befriended on social media, an official said on Wednesday. The police have found that he has cheated girls in many other states as well.

Accused Yash Bulchandani, a resident of Nadiad, became friends with the girl from suburban Andheri on Instagram last month and the two decided to meet, said the official. Video: Girl Faints After Constable Slaps Another Student For Cheating During Exam in Bihar’s Chhapra, Admitted to Hospital.

Bulchandani met the girl at Sakinaka on January 15 and then took her to Vile Parle in an auto. He asked her to remove her gold chain on the pretext of placing an order for a new chain for her. He also promised to buy her an expensive mobile phone, said the official. Cheating Girlfriend: To Break Up or Not to Break Up? How to Deal Infidelity – Relationship Query of the Day.

However, he slipped away with the girl's gold chain. On a complaint by her parents, the police tracked him down and arrested him on Tuesday, said the official.

During their probe, the police learnt that the accused used to visit Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Goa to dupe girls in a similar fashion and would steal from people at places like lodges, hotels and dormitories. He has travelled to Dubai as well, said the official.

The police have recovered laptops and mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh from him, said the official. He has been remanded in police custody till Thursday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)