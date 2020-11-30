Jalna, Nov 30 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested on Monday for allegedly selling cannabis from their paan shop in Jalna, police said.

Assistant police inspector Sambhaji Wadate said 4.50 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 43,000 was seized from the shop of siblings Sandeep and Akash Raut.

Ambad police arrested one person for growing cannabis in Ravana village, and 71 kilograms of the crop have been sent to a laboratory for tests, an official said.

