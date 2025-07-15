Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who boycotted the inauguration of India's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga, on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a serious breach of protocol by the Centre.

In his letter, the Congress leader claimed that the programme was held by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Sagara taluk of Shivamogga, without consulting the state government, and his name was mentioned on the invitation card without any prior notification.

He said the ministry's proceeding with the programme, despite the state's disagreement, amounts to "sheer arbitrariness and defies the very spirit of co-operative federalism."

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated or laid the foundation of various infrastructure projects, including the Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga.

The event was boycotted by Siddaramaiah and his cabinet.

He said he also spoke to Gadkari on July 11 after he came to know about the programme and even urged him to postpone it, given his prior commitment in the Indi taluk of Vijayanagara district.

He claimed that though the minister then agreed to postpone the event, it still went underway on Monday, as advertised.

"I wish to draw your (PM) kind attention to the foundation stone laying function and dedicating 9 National Highway Projects of total length of 88 km with an investment of more than Rs 2000 crore, held on July 14 by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Nehru Field, Sagara taluk, Shivamogga district," Siddaramaiah said in his letter to Modi.

He said the ministry violated the protocol by not consulting the state before the programme, printing the name of an ex-chief minister, BS Yediyurappa, before the names of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader Fareed, and Chairman of State Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti.

"The Government of Karnataka places on record its protest against such non-cooperative action. I do hope that all Central Ministries will be strongly advised to refrain from such discordant acts in future," he added.

The chief minister said that the construction of a major bridge (Sigandur bridge) across the Sharavathi backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavali on NH 369E on EPC mode was originally conceptualised by the state government in 2013, and subsequently implemented by the Centre.

He also claimed that, since, as per the technical report, the project is not yet complete, the programme should not have been conducted.

