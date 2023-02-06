Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Feb 6 (PTI) Actor Juhi Chawla on Monday wished actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their marriage to be solemnised in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Chawla reached the city in the evening to join other actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Karan Johar, in the 'Sangeet Ceremony' at Suryagarh Hotel.

In her brief interaction with reporters, Chawla said that they were a beautiful couple and extended her best wishes.

The venue has been beautifully decorated for the wedding and security arrangements are tight.

