Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, pitted against each other at the Amritsar East assembly seat, exchanged brief pleasantries as they come face to face at a polling booth in the city on Sunday. The two rivals had been unrelentingly attacking each other during the poll campaign for the Amritsar East seat which has turned into one of the most keenly watched contests in the Punjab polls. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Majithia has left his Majitha seat for his wife and has taken on Sidhu who is the sitting MLA from the Amritsar East constituency. As Sidhu was entering the booth building in the Verka area of the city, he came across Majithia emerging out of the entrance and the two leaders exchanged brief pleasantries.

Majithia also came across with bureaucrat-turned-politician Jagmohan Singh Raju, the BJP candidate from Amritsar East constituency, and the two met warmly.

Raju and Majithia warmly hugged each other with the BJP leader also putting a hand across the Akali leader's shoulder and the two chatted for a couple of minutes.

Punjab Minister and senior Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka and AAP leader and party candidate Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh too exchanged pleasantries as they came across each other at a polling booth.

