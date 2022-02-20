Delhi, February 20: A shocking incident has come to light from West Delhi where a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife, allegedly by a homeless man for resisting a robbery bid. The incident took place when the couple was taking a stroll in a public park in Hari Nagar at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, the deceased, identified as Ram Kishore, had gone to Jessa Ram Park for a walk with his wife, Naina. They were seated on a park bench when a man approached them with a knife and asked them for Rs. 300. When asked to leave, the man got furious and attacked Kishore with the knife. After stabbing the victim, the accused ran away with his wallet and mobile phone. Gujarat: 37-Year-Old Journalist Stabbed To Death By 4 Men In Front Of His Family In Surat

As per the report, Kishore was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital but was declared dead. The hospital alerted the police. On the complaint of Kishore’s wife, cops filed a case under sections 302 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was arrested on Thursday.

