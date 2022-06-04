Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met the family members of late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in Chandigarh.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

On Friday, amid protests, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also visited the family of the singer at his residence in Mansa.

The same day, a BJP leader from Punjab approached the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the killing of Moose Wala.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

On Thursday, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will restore the security cover to all 424 people from June 7 which was withdrawn temporarily for the Amritsar Ghalughara event.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Amid the ongoing investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, Delhi Police has said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has not yet confessed his participation in plans to murder the singer.

Bishnoi told the police that Moose Wala was killed out of revenge, but he himself had no hand in it. To this, Delhi Police said that many people have claimed responsibility in the case, but the main culprit is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

