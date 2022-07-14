New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Thursday granted one-day transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to Punjab police in connection with the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moose Wala was shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mansa, Punjab on May 29.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted the transit remand of Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mansa Police for investigating the murder. They will be produced before Mansa court on Friday.

They were produced before the Court after the custody of the Delhi Police ended. They were arrested by Delhi Police in an Arms Act case.

Punjab police, while seeking permission to arrest the accused persons, submitted that these two accused directly participated in the murder of Moose Wala. Their arrest warrant has been issued by Mansa Court and custody is required for its further investigation.

On the other hand, advocate Vishal Chopra raised the issue of the safety and security of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police submitted that it has taken appropriate measures for the security of the accused persons during transit remand. The Police team comprising 36 armed police personnel and six vehicles for transit are heading from Delhi to Mansa. The transit shall be video-graphed.

After hearing the submission, the court granted permission to arrest the accused in court and thereafter granted one-day transit remand in the case.

Delhi court had granted the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria. Another court has allowed Punjab police to arrest Priyvrat, Kashish, Keshav and Deepak alias Teenu in connection with the case of the alleged murder of Sidhu Moose wala. (ANI)

