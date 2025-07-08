Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, on Tuesday, visited Deji village of Pakhred Panchayat in the Seraj Assembly Constituency, which has been badly hit by floods, triggered by incessant rainfall.

Thakur claimed that 11 people from the village are still missing and so far, none have been found.

The disaster has not only destroyed the main roads of the area but has also completely wiped out footpaths, which are now unsafe even for walking. Braving these treacherous and steep uphill paths, Jairam Thakur walked nearly five kilometres on foot to reach Deji village. There, he met the disaster-affected families, offered his condolences, and extended emotional support.

Jairam Thakur stated that the situation on the ground is extremely grave.

"Eleven people from a single village have gone missing, and there has been no trace of them so far. Most houses are completely damaged, leaving people without shelter. Not only have their homes been washed away, but the land they owned is also gone. Meeting the villagers and witnessing the destruction first-hand is deeply unsettling," Thakur said.

He said that such a state of devastation in this region was unimaginable.

"Every visit here earlier was greeted by vibrant and joyful communities, but now, every eye is moist, and every heart is heavy. People haven't just lost their life savings but also their loved ones. There are no words adequate enough to console such grief. The pain of losing dear ones is immense. This valley, once celebrated for its natural beauty, now bears only the scars of devastation. The scenes here are truly heart-wrenching and disturbing," Jairam Thakur said.

The Himachal Pradesh LoP further expressed concern that even after eight days, senior administrative officials have yet to reach the area, and no immediate relief has been provided to the victims.

This, he said, shows the magnitude of the disaster and highlights the urgent need for large-scale relief, rescue, rehabilitation, and resettlement efforts.

Though the terrain is difficult, the scale of the tragedy demands an extraordinary response. In such circumstances, the presence of senior officials and government representatives in villages where 11 people are missing can boost the morale of the people. Hence, these actions must be expedited," Jairam Thakur called.

The BJP leader acknowledged that many people and departments are working on disaster relief and rescue, but considering the scale of the disaster, the current level of efforts needs significant escalation.

As they move forward, he said, the true extent of the destruction is becoming more evident. The devastation far exceeds their initial estimates, and therefore, all response efforts must now be conducted on a war footing. (ANI)

