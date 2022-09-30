Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Suburban train services on the CSMT-Kalyan section of Central Railway were affected on Friday evening due to a signalling fault at Thane station, leaving several thousand commuters inconvenienced, an official said.

The technical fault took place at 6:57pm and resulted in the "bunching" of trains one after the other, leaving the evening rush hour, which sees people going back home from work, affected.

Train services on the CSMT-Kalyan Down fast line were restored at 7:23pm and all lines were operational at 7:35pm, the official informed.

Trains were running late after restoration of services due to the earlier "bunching", rail lingo for a train queue due to any irregularity.

