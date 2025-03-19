Hoshiarpur, Mar 19 (PTI) Activists from several Sikh organisations on Wednesday staged a protest here against the removal of flags bearing the image of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the motorcycles of a group of youths from Punjab by some locals in Himachal Pradesh a few days ago.

Activists from Sikh outfits, including Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Awaz-e-Qaum, staged a demonstration here. The protest was led by Gurnam Singh, district president of SAD (Amritsar).

The activists assembled at the local Singh Sabha Gurdwara and took out the protest march.

Carrying flags which also bore pictures of Bhindranwale, they proceeded in cars and jeeps towards the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border on the Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala National Highway.

However, they were stopped by police a few yards from the gurdwara.

The protesters assured police that their demonstration would remain peaceful at the Punjab-Himachal border, after which they were allowed to proceed to Adamwal village to stage their protest.

The protesters raised slogans against the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab governments, criticising them for their handling of the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Sikh youth leader Karnail Singh Lovely said that some Sikh youths had travelled to Himachal Pradesh to visit historic Sikh gurdwaras but allegedly faced harassment from miscreants.

He alleged that their vehicles, which carried Khalsa flags and images of Bhindranwale, were disrespected.

He claimed that this was not the first time such incident had occurred when Sikh pilgrims, including women, "faced mistreatment in Himachal Pradesh".

On Tuesday, some activists of the Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab put up pictures of Bhindranwale on state-owned Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses and some private ones also at a bus stand here.

The incident of removal of pictures from the motorcycles of the group of youths from Punjab in Himachal Pradesh's Manali went viral on social media.

