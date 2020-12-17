Sonipat/Panipat (Haryana) [India], December 16 (ANI): A Sikh priest from Haryana's Karnal district died by suicide on Wednesday at Singhu border where farmers have been protesting for the last 20 days, said Sonipat DSP (Head Quarter) Virendra Singh.

Sant Ram Singh shot himself at Singhu border where hundreds of farmers have been protesting for the last 20 days against the new farm laws enacted by the central government in September.

"In the evening we got information that Sant Ram Singh, who was a priest at Gurdwara Singla in Karnal, shot himself. He was taken to Panipat hospital where he died. Sonipat police have started a probe," said Singh.

Dr Pradeep from Park Hospital, Panipat, however, said Baba Ram Singh was brought dead after he shot himself in head. "We declared him brought dead. His body has been taken to a government hospital in Karnal for post-mortem," Dr Pradeep said.

The post mortem of the body is being conducted at Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Karnal.

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal expressed anguish over the incident.

"Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers' suffering. Sant ji's sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain. I urge the central government not to let the situation deteriorate any further and repeal the 3 agri laws," tweeted the senior Akali Dal leader. (ANI)

