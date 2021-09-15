Amritsar, Sep 15 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said Sikhism has played the most significant role in eradicating divisions in society on the basis of caste, creed, region, religion and above all untouchability and inequality.

He along with his family is on a visit to Amritsar where he paid obeisance at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). He also paid tributes to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre and interacted with on-duty soldiers at the Attari border.

“Sikhs have made great contribution to the defense of the country which cannot be forgotten. I am taking new energy from here and I pray to God that the country and the world are saved from COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Sikhism has played a most significant role in eradicating division among society on the basis of caste, creed, region, religion and above all untouchability & inequality,” the governor said in a tweet later.

He said his visit to Amritsar was lasting memory of his life.

“Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib is a spiritual centre for all mankind, from where the Sikh Gurus have conveyed the message of universal communion. The sacred atmosphere here gives peace to humanity while establishing spirituality,” he said.

In a tweet, Dattatreya said, “I am immensely lucky to have paid my obeisance at #SriHarmandir Sahib, #Amritsar, today. Feeling ecstatic and have a sense of great fulfilment by visiting this holy place”.

“Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji gave the message of love, peace, equality and brotherhood,” he said.

After his visit to Jallianwala Bagh here, he tweeted, “Feeling honoured to have paid my humble tributes to #jallianwalabagh martyrs during my visit to the holy city today.”

Regarding his visit to the Attari border, Dattatreya said, “I appreciate the dedication, agility and perseverance of #soldiers in guarding the border of the country”.

The Governor was also honoured with a 'Siropa' (robe of honour), a golden model of Golden Temple by SGPC officials.

