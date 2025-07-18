Gangtok, Jul 18 (PTI) The Citizens Action Party (CAP-Sikkim) on Friday said that four of its leaders were assaulted by unidentified miscreants outside Sadar police station here.

Gangtok Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahindra told reporters on Friday that police have lodged an FIR against unknown masked persons who carried out the attack on Thursday night, and a probe was underway.

The CAP said that its four leaders - Prashant Gurung, Dhan Bahadur Tamang, Lalit Gurung, and Prashant Babu Chettri - sustained injuries after they were assaulted by some masked persons at around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

The fledgling regional party claimed that Prashant Gurung is reported to be in critical condition in STNM hospital, and he has received 23 stitches.

The ruling SKM refused to comment on the incident.

A vigilance official had earlier lodged an FIR alleging that the CAP had illegally stormed the office and confined some officials by force, following which one CAP leader Deewash Gururng was arrested and taken to Sadar police station on Thursday.

The four CAP leaders were assaulted by unidentified persons while they had gone to the Sadar police station to plead for their colleague's case with the cops.

The SP told reporters that the incident did happen on Thursday night, but it took place some distance outside Sadar police station and not inside, as claimed by the CAP.

He said that police have lodged an FIR against unknown masked persons who carried out the attack at around 10:30 pm on Thursday night, and a probe was underway.

The SP promised that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim BJP has condemned the assault of four CAP leaders and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

It demanded a transparent probe into the incident.

