Gangtok, Jan 14 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Thursday banned the import of all poultry products from other states for a month in the wake of the outbreak of avian influenza in various places across the country.

A notification on the ban was issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department Secretary, S D Subba.

"In the wake of report of avian influenza outbreak in several states and to prevent possible ingress of avian influenza disease in the state, the Government of Sikkim hereby imposes ban on entry of poultry and poultry products from outside the state with immediate effect for a period of one month from the date of issue of notification," the notification said.

It may be mentioned that the outbreak of avian influenza has been reported from ten states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)