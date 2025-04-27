Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 26 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday welcomed the Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at Samman Bhawan during his visit to the state.

Before a dinner hosted in his honour, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister held "a highly productive meeting", engaging in detailed discussions on the State's ongoing development initiatives and future plans for progress, a release said.

The Union Minister shared valuable insights and conveyed his strong encouragement towards the advancement efforts underway in Sikkim.

He also chaired a pivotal Regional Power Conference with Energy Ministers of the Northeast in Gangtok and, "held extensive discussions on strengthening the power sector in the region, with a special focus on hydropower generation, transmission, and distribution."

"Reviewed progress on key central schemes, including NERPSIP for boosting the intrastate transmission & distribution system & the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)," the union minister said in a post on X.

"We also took stock of the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution Systems for Sikkim & urged states to fast-track household electrification under RDSS to ensure last-mile connectivity," he added further. (ANI)

