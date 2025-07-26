Gangtok, Jul 26 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday inaugurated a foot overbridge, a bank branch and a police outpost in Gangtok.

Tamang inaugurated the newly built foot overbridge near Holy Cross School, one of the busiest school zones in the area.

Speaking at the event, he said, "I am delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed foot overbridge near Holy Cross School. This bridge will now enable students and parents to cross the busy road safely, significantly reducing the risk of accidents in this high-traffic area while also improving overall vehicular movement and mobility."

The foot overbridge had been a long-standing demand of residents and school authorities because of heavy traffic and frequent congestion in the area. With this new bridge, school-going children and guardians will no longer have to risk crossing the road directly, and local traffic flow is expected to become smoother.

Later in the day, the CM travelled to Daragaon to inaugurate a new branch of the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS). He emphasised the importance of financial inclusion and ease of access to banking services for the general public.

"I am confident that this branch will serve the needs of the local community and contribute to their financial well-being," he said. The branch is expected to benefit people in Daragaon and nearby areas.

The CM also inaugurated a new police outpost in Deorali, a move aimed at strengthening law enforcement and improving public safety.

The new outpost will help police respond faster to emergencies, monitor criminal activity, and maintain peace in the surrounding localities.

"The newly established police outpost in Deorali is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of law enforcement and ensuring the safety and security of residents in the town and surrounding areas," Tamang said.

