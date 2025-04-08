Gangtok, Apr 8 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday launched an application developed by a local youth for gold-related investments.

"Pleased to launch the Zelt app, an innovative platform for gold-related investments, developed by young entrepreneur Abishek Goyal from Lall Market, Gangtok," the CM said in a social media post.

The app called Zelt offers a secure, transparent, and user-friendly space for sellers and buyers to connect directly, Tamang said, adding that it was encouraging to see a local youth embrace entrepreneurship with such creativity.

The chief minister extended his best wishes to Goyal for his future endeavours.

