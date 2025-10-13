Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], October 13 (ANI): In a major step towards bringing governance to the people's doorstep, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay launched the 'Connect to CM' platform at Samman Bhawan here on Monday.

This citizen-centric initiative empowers the people of Sikkim to raise concerns, access services, and directly connect with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), ensuring timely and effective public service, said the Chief Minister.

The service is now operational, where citizens can call 80016-81188 or 93327-81188 between 10:30 AM and 4:00 PM every day, including holidays and festivals.

'Connect to CM' represents a new chapter in transparent and participatory governance, reflecting our vision of 'Aangan Ma Sarkar' - governance at your doorstep, said the Chief Minister.

"I also take this opportunity to launch the Chief Minister Schemes Integrated Management System for better implementation and monitoring of all CM Office schemes. This initiative reinforces our commitment to reach the last person and to truly connect the unconnected," he mentioned. (ANI)

