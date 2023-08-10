Gangtok, Aug 10 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Thursday reviewed the preparations for various programmes to be held under the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' theme across the state as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing senior officials at a review meeting, he said the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' programme marks India's journey and progress since Independence.

Pathak said the programmes will instill a sense of national pride and inspire future generations to protect India's cherished heritage.

The chief secretary gave directives to all officers concerned regarding their individual responsibilities for conducting the programmes under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh.'

He said a state-level programme will be held at Manan Kendra here on August 22 which will be graced by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

